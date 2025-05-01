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3. Supply and Demand - Part 2 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand - Part 2 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis / Problem 2
Problem 2
If you plot the points (Q=0, P=500) and (Q=200, P=300) for a demand curve, what does the slope of the line indicate?
A
The maximum possible price.
B
The rate at which price falls as quantity increases.
C
The rate at which supply increases with price.
D
The equilibrium price.
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