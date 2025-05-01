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3. Supply and Demand - Part 2 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand - Part 2 of 2!
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3. Supply and Demand / Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis / Problem 1
Problem 1
Rearrange the demand equation Q = 300 - 2P to solve for P.
A
P = (300 - Q)/2
B
P = (Q - 300)/2
C
P = 300 - 2Q
D
P = 2Q - 300
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