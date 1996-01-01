Which type of investment is characterized by spending on new factories and equipment?
If a company decreases its inventory by $30 million during the year, what is the impact on GDP?
Which of the following is NOT considered an economic investment in GDP calculations?
Which of the following is an example of a durable good?
Which of the following correctly describes the expenditure approach to GDP calculation?
Which of the following is a non-durable good?
A household hires a tutor for their child. How is this transaction classified in GDP?
If a company increases its inventory by $50 million during the year, how does this affect GDP?
Which of the following statements correctly classifies goods based on their expected lifespan?
A company builds a new office building. How is this classified in GDP?