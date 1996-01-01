Macroeconomics
What is real GDP per capita?
Evaluate the significance of the Industrial Revolution in the context of economic growth.
What is economic growth?
Analyze the historical data to describe long-term trends in U.S. economic growth.
How did the Industrial Revolution contribute to economic growth?
What is the difference between nominal GDP and real GDP?
How do technological advancements contribute to economic growth?
During which historical period did a significant change in output per person occur?
What does the increase in household technologies over time indicate?
Evaluate the impact of the business cycle on economic growth.