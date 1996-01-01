Macroeconomics
How can government spending on infrastructure projects impact employment and economic recovery?
How might an increase in taxes affect economic activity?
How did the Great Depression challenge the concept of a self-regulating economy?
How does Keynesian economics suggest addressing economic slumps?
How effective were monetary and fiscal policies during the Great Recession?
According to Keynesian economics, what is a primary cause of economic slumps?
What was Adam Smith's view on how economic problems should be resolved?
How does the Federal Reserve's monetary policy influence economic activity?
What is the primary role of monetary policy in an economy?
Which institution administers monetary policy in the United States?