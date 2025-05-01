Macroeconomics
What does the price elasticity of supply measure in economics?
If the quantity supplied of a good increases from 500 to 650 units, what is the percentage change in quantity supplied using the midpoint method?
A tech company increases the price of its software from \$100 to \$120, and the number of licenses supplied rises from 2,000 to 2,600. Calculate the price elasticity of supply and classify the supply as elastic, inelastic, or unit elastic.
A government is considering a policy to increase the price of milk by 10%. If the price elasticity of supply for milk is 0.4, what can policymakers expect regarding the change in quantity supplied?
Which of the following statements best describes a key difference between price elasticity of supply and price elasticity of demand?