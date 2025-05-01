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Price Elasticity of Supply
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Problem 5
Price Elasticity of Supply
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4. Elasticity / Price Elasticity of Supply / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following statements best describes a key difference between price elasticity of supply and price elasticity of demand?
A
Price elasticity of supply is always positive due to the law of supply, while price elasticity of demand is usually negative due to the law of demand.
B
Price elasticity of supply measures consumer responsiveness, while demand measures producer responsiveness.
C
Price elasticity of demand is always greater than one, while supply is always less than one.
D
Price elasticity of supply uses the midpoint method, while price elasticity of demand does not.
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