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Price Elasticity of Supply
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Price Elasticity of Supply
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4. Elasticity / Price Elasticity of Supply / Problem 1
Problem 1
What does the price elasticity of supply measure in economics?
A
The responsiveness of quantity supplied to a change in price.
B
The responsiveness of quantity demanded to a change in price.
C
The total revenue generated from sales.
D
The change in consumer income due to a price change.
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