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Price Elasticity of Supply
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Price Elasticity of Supply
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4. Elasticity / Price Elasticity of Supply / Problem 2
Problem 2
If the quantity supplied of a good increases from 500 to 650 units, what is the percentage change in quantity supplied using the midpoint method?
A
30.00%
B
26.09%
C
20.00%
D
23.08%
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