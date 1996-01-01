If the market price increases from $8 to $12, how does this affect the producer surplus on a supply curve graph?
If you sell a vintage toy on eBay for $100, but you were willing to sell it for $60, what is your producer surplus?
If the market price decreases from $10 to $6, how does this affect the producer surplus on a supply curve graph?
What is producer surplus?
In a small market with sellers willing to sell at $5, $7, and $9, if the market price is $10, what is the total producer surplus?
Which of the following best describes consumer surplus?
What happens to producer surplus when the market price rises above the willingness to sell for most producers?
What is the effect of a decrease in market price on the number of suppliers and producer surplus?
How does willingness to sell relate to the supply curve?
A producer is willing to sell a product for $12, and the market price is $18. What is the producer surplus?