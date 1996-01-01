How do rating agencies influence the interest rate offered on bonds?
Which financial instrument typically has a maturity date?
An investor is building a portfolio and wants to balance risk and return. How might they use both investment-grade and junk bonds to achieve this?
What is a key characteristic of junk bonds?
An investor is considering an actively managed mutual fund. What should they expect from the fund's management?
Why might a company choose to issue bonds instead of taking a bank loan?
What might be a reason for a company to receive a lower bond rating from a rating agency?
Why might an investor choose a bond with a lower rating?
What is the primary purpose of a bond in corporate finance?
What is a mutual fund?