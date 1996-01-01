Macroeconomics
How does the free rider problem affect the supply of public goods?
What could have prevented the overuse of the grazing land in 'Mac death'?
How can property rights help resolve the tragedy of the commons?
If the government taxes each resident $5 to fund a $500 fireworks show, what is the net benefit to each resident if they value the show at $10?
Why is a fireworks show considered non-excludable?
Why are externalities important in the tragedy of the commons?
Why are fish in the ocean considered a common resource?
What is the free rider problem?
What makes fish in the ocean a rival resource?
What does the graph of social cost versus private cost in the tragedy of the commons illustrate?