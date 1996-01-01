Defining the Money Supply: M1 and M2 quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Money supply M1 does not include the currency held by which group? M1 does not include currency held by banks or the government; it only includes currency in circulation held by the public.

What are the two main components of the M1 money supply? The two main components of M1 are currency in circulation and checking account deposits.

Why are credit cards not included in the M1 money supply? Credit cards are not included because they represent borrowing, not actual money held or available for spending.

What is the main difference between M1 and M2 in terms of their definitions? M1 is a narrow definition including only the most liquid forms of money, while M2 is a broader definition that includes M1 plus additional types of accounts like savings.

Which type of account is included in M2 but not in M1? Savings accounts are included in M2 but not in M1.

How does the size of M2 generally compare to M1? M2 is typically about 4 to 5 times larger than M1.