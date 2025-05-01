Skip to main content
  • Phagocytosis
    A multi-step immune process where cells engulf and destroy microbes, involving chemotaxis, recognition, attachment, engulfment, and fusion.
  • C5a Peptidase
    An enzyme produced by pathogens that degrades a chemoattractant protein, reducing phagocyte recruitment to infection sites.
  • Complement System
    A group of proteins in blood plasma that enhance immune responses, including recruiting phagocytes and promoting opsonization.
  • C5a
    A complement protein acting as a chemoattractant, guiding phagocytic cells to sites of infection.
  • Membrane-Damaging Toxins
    Molecules released by pathogens that create pores in phagocyte membranes, causing cell lysis and immune evasion.
  • Opsonization
    A process where microbes are marked by immune factors, making them easier for phagocytes to recognize and engulf.
  • Capsule
    An outer layer of carbohydrates and proteins on some bacteria that blocks immune cell and opsonin binding, hindering phagocytosis.
  • M Protein
    A cell wall protein that binds regulatory proteins, leading to degradation of enzymes needed for complement activation.
  • C3 Convertase
    An enzyme complex crucial for activating the complement system and generating opsonins like C3b.
  • C3b
    A complement protein that acts as an opsonin, facilitating the attachment of phagocytes to microbes.
  • Fc Receptor
    A surface protein on pathogens that binds the Fc region of antibodies, preventing their normal opsonin function.
  • Antibody
    A Y-shaped immune protein with antigen-binding and Fc regions, capable of marking pathogens for phagocytosis.
  • Fab Region
    The antigen-binding portion of an antibody, typically oriented toward the pathogen during immune responses.
  • Fc Region
    The stem portion of an antibody that normally points outward and serves as an opsonin for phagocytes.
  • Apoptosis
    A programmed cell death process that some pathogens can induce in phagocytes after being engulfed.