Phagocytosis A multi-step immune process where cells engulf and destroy microbes, involving chemotaxis, recognition, attachment, engulfment, and fusion.

C5a Peptidase An enzyme produced by pathogens that degrades a chemoattractant protein, reducing phagocyte recruitment to infection sites.

Complement System A group of proteins in blood plasma that enhance immune responses, including recruiting phagocytes and promoting opsonization.

C5a A complement protein acting as a chemoattractant, guiding phagocytic cells to sites of infection.

Membrane-Damaging Toxins Molecules released by pathogens that create pores in phagocyte membranes, causing cell lysis and immune evasion.

Opsonization A process where microbes are marked by immune factors, making them easier for phagocytes to recognize and engulf.