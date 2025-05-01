Back
Phagocytosis A multi-step immune process where cells engulf and destroy microbes, involving chemotaxis, recognition, attachment, engulfment, and fusion. C5a Peptidase An enzyme produced by pathogens that degrades a chemoattractant protein, reducing phagocyte recruitment to infection sites. Complement System A group of proteins in blood plasma that enhance immune responses, including recruiting phagocytes and promoting opsonization. C5a A complement protein acting as a chemoattractant, guiding phagocytic cells to sites of infection. Membrane-Damaging Toxins Molecules released by pathogens that create pores in phagocyte membranes, causing cell lysis and immune evasion. Opsonization A process where microbes are marked by immune factors, making them easier for phagocytes to recognize and engulf. Capsule An outer layer of carbohydrates and proteins on some bacteria that blocks immune cell and opsonin binding, hindering phagocytosis. M Protein A cell wall protein that binds regulatory proteins, leading to degradation of enzymes needed for complement activation. C3 Convertase An enzyme complex crucial for activating the complement system and generating opsonins like C3b. C3b A complement protein that acts as an opsonin, facilitating the attachment of phagocytes to microbes. Fc Receptor A surface protein on pathogens that binds the Fc region of antibodies, preventing their normal opsonin function. Antibody A Y-shaped immune protein with antigen-binding and Fc regions, capable of marking pathogens for phagocytosis. Fab Region The antigen-binding portion of an antibody, typically oriented toward the pathogen during immune responses. Fc Region The stem portion of an antibody that normally points outward and serves as an opsonin for phagocytes. Apoptosis A programmed cell death process that some pathogens can induce in phagocytes after being engulfed.
2) Avoiding Phagocytosis
