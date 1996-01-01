Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Pathogens Avoid Encounter with Phagocytes
Why do some pathogens destroy the host organism’s C5a proteins?
What benefit do pathogenic bacteria obtain from secreting membrane-damaging toxins?
Pathogen Use Capsules & M Proteins to Avoid Opsonization
The C3b complement protein is incredibly important for opsonization of pathogenic material. How do some pathogens avoid opsonization by interfering with C3b?
Pathogens Use Fc Receptors to Prevent Opsonization
Certain pathogens have Fc receptors on their surface to avoid which immune responses to infection?
Why would some pathogens inhibit the functions of C3 convertase as a defense mechanism against the host’s immune cells?
Streptococcus pyogenes creates a C5a peptidase enzyme which breaks down the host’s C5a proteins. Breaking down the C5a proteins has what result?