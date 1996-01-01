Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

21. Principles of Disease

2) Avoiding Phagocytosis

Pathogens Avoid Encounter with Phagocytes

Why do some pathogens destroy the host organism’s C5a proteins?

What benefit do pathogenic bacteria obtain from secreting membrane-damaging toxins?

Pathogen Use Capsules & M Proteins to Avoid Opsonization

The C3b complement protein is incredibly important for opsonization of pathogenic material. How do some pathogens avoid opsonization by interfering with C3b?

Pathogens Use Fc Receptors to Prevent Opsonization

Certain pathogens have Fc receptors on their surface to avoid which immune responses to infection?

Why would some pathogens inhibit the functions of C3 convertase as a defense mechanism against the host’s immune cells?

Streptococcus pyogenes creates a C5a peptidase enzyme which breaks down the host’s C5a proteins. Breaking down the C5a proteins has what result?

