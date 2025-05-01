Skip to main content
Acids and Bases definitions

  • Acid
    Any chemical that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution, impacting biological processes.
  • Base
    Any chemical that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution, often by forming water.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    A positively charged particle (H+) whose concentration determines the acidity or basicity of a solution.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    A negatively charged particle (OH−) produced when bases dissociate in water, capable of neutralizing hydrogen ions.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    A classic base (NaOH) that dissociates in water to yield sodium ions and hydroxide ions, reducing hydrogen ion concentration.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    A strong acid (HCl) that dissociates in water to produce hydrogen ions and chloride ions, increasing solution acidity.
  • Chloride Ion
    A negatively charged particle (Cl−) formed when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water.
  • Sodium Ion
    A positively charged particle (Na+) produced when sodium hydroxide dissociates in water.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A liquid mixture where water is the solvent, allowing acids and bases to dissociate and affect ion concentrations.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a specific ion or molecule present in a given volume of solution, often indicated by brackets.
  • Dissociation
    The process by which molecules split into ions when added to water, altering the solution's properties.
  • Water Molecule
    A compound (H2O) formed when hydrogen ions combine with hydroxide ions, often as a result of base action.
  • Biological Process
    A cellular or physiological activity that is influenced by the concentration of hydrogen ions in the environment.
  • Bracket Notation
    A symbolic representation using brackets to indicate the concentration of a specific ion, such as [H+].