Acid Any chemical that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution, impacting biological processes.

Base Any chemical that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution, often by forming water.

Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle (H+) whose concentration determines the acidity or basicity of a solution.

Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle (OH−) produced when bases dissociate in water, capable of neutralizing hydrogen ions.

Sodium Hydroxide A classic base (NaOH) that dissociates in water to yield sodium ions and hydroxide ions, reducing hydrogen ion concentration.

Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid (HCl) that dissociates in water to produce hydrogen ions and chloride ions, increasing solution acidity.