Back
Acid Any chemical that increases the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution, impacting biological processes. Base Any chemical that decreases the concentration of hydrogen ions in an aqueous solution, often by forming water. Hydrogen Ion A positively charged particle (H+) whose concentration determines the acidity or basicity of a solution. Hydroxide Ion A negatively charged particle (OH−) produced when bases dissociate in water, capable of neutralizing hydrogen ions. Sodium Hydroxide A classic base (NaOH) that dissociates in water to yield sodium ions and hydroxide ions, reducing hydrogen ion concentration. Hydrochloric Acid A strong acid (HCl) that dissociates in water to produce hydrogen ions and chloride ions, increasing solution acidity. Chloride Ion A negatively charged particle (Cl−) formed when hydrochloric acid dissociates in water. Sodium Ion A positively charged particle (Na+) produced when sodium hydroxide dissociates in water. Aqueous Solution A liquid mixture where water is the solvent, allowing acids and bases to dissociate and affect ion concentrations. Concentration The amount of a specific ion or molecule present in a given volume of solution, often indicated by brackets. Dissociation The process by which molecules split into ions when added to water, altering the solution's properties. Water Molecule A compound (H2O) formed when hydrogen ions combine with hydroxide ions, often as a result of base action. Biological Process A cellular or physiological activity that is influenced by the concentration of hydrogen ions in the environment. Bracket Notation A symbolic representation using brackets to indicate the concentration of a specific ion, such as [H+].
Acids and Bases definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14