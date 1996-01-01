Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Water

Acids and Bases

4
Problem

Which of the following reactions is most consistent with that of a base?

a) NH4+ → NH3 + H+

b) H2CO3 → HCO3- + H+

c) NaOH → Na+ + OH-

d) HCl → H+ + Cl-

5
Problem

The addition of an acid like HCl to an aqueous solution (pure water) would result in:

a) An increase in pH only.

b) Both the release of H+ and an increase in pH.

c) Both the release of H+ and a decrease in pH.

d) The release of H+ into the solution only.

e) A decrease in pH only.

6
Problem

In what way(s) do bases work to increase the pH of a solution?

a) Increasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.

b) Decreasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.

c) Decreasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.

d) Increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.

e) Both a & b.

f) Both c & d.

