Enveloped Virus A type of virus surrounded by an outer lipid layer, enabling entry into host cells via membrane fusion or endocytosis. Non-enveloped Virus A virus lacking an outer lipid layer, restricted to entering host cells only through endocytosis. Membrane Fusion A process where a viral lipid envelope merges with the host cell membrane, allowing the nucleocapsid to enter the cell. Endocytosis A cellular process where the host cell engulfs the virus, forming an endocytic vesicle that brings the virus inside. Cytoplasmic Membrane The host cell boundary that can fuse with viral envelopes or invaginate to form vesicles during viral entry. Nucleocapsid A structure composed of viral nucleic acid enclosed within a protein shell, entering the host cell during infection. Uncoating The step where the viral protein coat is shed, releasing the viral genome into the host cell's cytoplasm. Spike Protein A viral surface component responsible for binding to specific host cell receptors, initiating entry. Host Cell Receptor A molecule on the host cell surface recognized and bound by viral spike proteins to facilitate viral entry. Viral Envelope A lipid bilayer derived from the host, surrounding some viruses and crucial for membrane fusion entry. Endocytic Vesicle A membrane-bound compartment formed during endocytosis, enclosing the virus inside the host cell. Receptor-mediated Endocytosis A specific uptake mechanism where host cell receptors bind viruses, triggering vesicle formation for viral entry. Nucleic Acid The genetic material of the virus, released into the host cell after uncoating for subsequent infection steps.
Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell
