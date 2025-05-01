Skip to main content
Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell definitions

  • Enveloped Virus
    A type of virus surrounded by an outer lipid layer, enabling entry into host cells via membrane fusion or endocytosis.
  • Non-enveloped Virus
    A virus lacking an outer lipid layer, restricted to entering host cells only through endocytosis.
  • Membrane Fusion
    A process where a viral lipid envelope merges with the host cell membrane, allowing the nucleocapsid to enter the cell.
  • Endocytosis
    A cellular process where the host cell engulfs the virus, forming an endocytic vesicle that brings the virus inside.
  • Cytoplasmic Membrane
    The host cell boundary that can fuse with viral envelopes or invaginate to form vesicles during viral entry.
  • Nucleocapsid
    A structure composed of viral nucleic acid enclosed within a protein shell, entering the host cell during infection.
  • Uncoating
    The step where the viral protein coat is shed, releasing the viral genome into the host cell's cytoplasm.
  • Spike Protein
    A viral surface component responsible for binding to specific host cell receptors, initiating entry.
  • Host Cell Receptor
    A molecule on the host cell surface recognized and bound by viral spike proteins to facilitate viral entry.
  • Viral Envelope
    A lipid bilayer derived from the host, surrounding some viruses and crucial for membrane fusion entry.
  • Endocytic Vesicle
    A membrane-bound compartment formed during endocytosis, enclosing the virus inside the host cell.
  • Receptor-mediated Endocytosis
    A specific uptake mechanism where host cell receptors bind viruses, triggering vesicle formation for viral entry.
  • Nucleic Acid
    The genetic material of the virus, released into the host cell after uncoating for subsequent infection steps.