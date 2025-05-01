Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Enveloped Virus A type of virus surrounded by an outer lipid layer, enabling entry into host cells via membrane fusion or endocytosis.

Non-enveloped Virus A virus lacking an outer lipid layer, restricted to entering host cells only through endocytosis.

Membrane Fusion A process where a viral lipid envelope merges with the host cell membrane, allowing the nucleocapsid to enter the cell.

Endocytosis A cellular process where the host cell engulfs the virus, forming an endocytic vesicle that brings the virus inside.

Cytoplasmic Membrane The host cell boundary that can fuse with viral envelopes or invaginate to form vesicles during viral entry.

Nucleocapsid A structure composed of viral nucleic acid enclosed within a protein shell, entering the host cell during infection.