Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell
Entry & Uncoating of Enveloped Viruses by Membrane Fusion
There are two ways a virus can enter an animal cell. Which method is unique to enveloped viruses and why?
Which method of entry is used by non-enveloped or “naked” viruses to enter animal cells?
Entry & Uncoating by Endocytosis
All of the following are major differences between the entry of viruses into animal cells via membrane fusion and via endocytosis except which of these answers?
Once a virus has entered an animal cell, what step must occur before the viral DNA is replicated and new viruses are created within the host cell?