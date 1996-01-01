Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions

Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell

Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell

4m
Entry & Uncoating of Enveloped Viruses by Membrane Fusion

2m
There are two ways a virus can enter an animal cell. Which method is unique to enveloped viruses and why?

Which method of entry is used by non-enveloped or “naked” viruses to enter animal cells?

Entry & Uncoating by Endocytosis

2m
All of the following are major differences between the entry of viruses into animal cells via membrane fusion and via endocytosis except which of these answers?

Once a virus has entered an animal cell, what step must occur before the viral DNA is replicated and new viruses are created within the host cell?

