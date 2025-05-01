Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antibody Y-shaped protein produced by plasma cells, capable of binding specifically to antigens and triggering immune responses.

Immunoglobulin Alternate name for a Y-shaped protein that binds antigens, abbreviated as IG and classified into five main types.

Plasma Cell Specialized immune cell responsible for synthesizing and secreting Y-shaped antigen-binding proteins.

Antigen Foreign molecule recognized and bound by specific Y-shaped immune proteins, initiating a defense response.

Polypeptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids forming part of the Y-shaped immune protein, present as two identical light and two heavy forms.

Light Chain Smaller, identical pair of amino acid sequences in the Y-shaped immune protein, contributing to antigen binding.