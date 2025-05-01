Back
Antibody Y-shaped protein produced by plasma cells, capable of binding specifically to antigens and triggering immune responses. Immunoglobulin Alternate name for a Y-shaped protein that binds antigens, abbreviated as IG and classified into five main types. Plasma Cell Specialized immune cell responsible for synthesizing and secreting Y-shaped antigen-binding proteins. Antigen Foreign molecule recognized and bound by specific Y-shaped immune proteins, initiating a defense response. Polypeptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids forming part of the Y-shaped immune protein, present as two identical light and two heavy forms. Light Chain Smaller, identical pair of amino acid sequences in the Y-shaped immune protein, contributing to antigen binding. Heavy Chain Larger, identical pair of amino acid sequences in the Y-shaped immune protein, forming the main structure. Disulfide Bond Covalent linkage between sulfur atoms of cysteine residues, stabilizing the structure of the Y-shaped immune protein. Variable Domain Region at the tip of each Y-shaped protein prong, containing the antigen-binding site and differing among molecules. Constant Domain Region forming the stem and hinge of the Y-shaped protein, recognized by immune cells and remaining unchanged. FAB Region Top portion of the Y-shaped protein containing antigen-binding sites, generated by splitting at the hinge. FC Region Bottom portion of the Y-shaped protein containing the constant region, important for immune cell recognition. Antigen-Binding Site Specific location at the tip of the Y-shaped protein where foreign molecules are recognized and attached. Gene Rearrangement Process altering DNA segments to create diverse Y-shaped immune proteins, enabling recognition of many antigens. Mutation Change in the genetic code that can result in new variants of Y-shaped immune proteins, increasing diversity.
Antibodies definitions
