Selective Toxicity Exploiting cellular differences between fungi and humans to minimize harm to host while targeting fungal pathogens. Ergosterol A sterol unique to fungal cell membranes, serving as a key target for many antifungal drugs. Cholesterol A sterol found in human and animal cell membranes, structurally distinct from its fungal counterpart. Azoles A drug class that blocks ergosterol synthesis, commonly used for skin and mucosal fungal infections. Allylamines A group of antifungals that inhibit ergosterol production, often used for treating athlete's foot. Polyenes Agents that bind to ergosterol in fungal membranes, causing destabilization and cell death. Echinocandins Drugs that inhibit beta glucan synthesis, leading to weakened fungal cell walls and cell lysis. Beta Glucan A polysaccharide component of fungal cell walls, absent in humans, targeted by specific antifungals. Flucytosine A cytosine analog converted by fungi into a toxic compound that disrupts nucleic acid synthesis. Microtubule Assembly A process essential for fungal cell division, disrupted by certain antifungal agents. Griseofulvin An oral antifungal that concentrates in keratin-rich tissues, inhibiting fungal cell division. Keratin A structural protein in skin, hair, and nails where some antifungals accumulate to treat infections. Systemic Mycoses Fungal infections affecting internal organs, often requiring potent antifungal therapy. Cutaneous Mycoses Fungal infections limited to skin, hair, or nails, typically treated with topical or oral agents. Cytosine Analog A molecule resembling a DNA/RNA base, used by fungi in place of cytosine, leading to faulty nucleic acids.
Antifungal Drugs definitions
