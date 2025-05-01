Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Selective Toxicity Exploiting cellular differences between fungi and humans to minimize harm to host while targeting fungal pathogens.

Ergosterol A sterol unique to fungal cell membranes, serving as a key target for many antifungal drugs.

Cholesterol A sterol found in human and animal cell membranes, structurally distinct from its fungal counterpart.

Azoles A drug class that blocks ergosterol synthesis, commonly used for skin and mucosal fungal infections.

Allylamines A group of antifungals that inhibit ergosterol production, often used for treating athlete's foot.

Polyenes Agents that bind to ergosterol in fungal membranes, causing destabilization and cell death.