Antifungal drugs are categorized based on their mechanisms of action, targeting unique features of fungal cells to achieve selective toxicity. Since fungi are eukaryotes like humans, developing antifungal agents is challenging because both share many cellular structures. However, differences in the fungal cell membrane and cell wall provide effective targets for treatment.

The fungal cell membrane contains sterols that stabilize its structure. Unlike human cells, which use cholesterol, fungi incorporate ergosterol into their membranes. This difference allows antifungal drugs to selectively target ergosterol. One approach is to inhibit ergosterol synthesis using azole drugs such as clotrimazole (commonly used for skin infections like athlete’s foot) and miconazole (used for vaginal yeast infections). Allylamines, like terbinafine (brand name Lamisil), also inhibit ergosterol production, effectively treating skin fungal infections.

Another strategy involves directly disrupting ergosterol in the fungal membrane. Polyene drugs, including nystatin and amphotericin B, bind to ergosterol, creating pores that compromise membrane integrity. Amphotericin B is typically reserved for severe systemic infections and administered intravenously due to its potency and toxicity profile.

Fungal cell walls differ significantly from bacterial cell walls; they lack peptidoglycan and instead contain beta-glucan, a polysaccharide essential for cell wall strength. Echinocandins inhibit beta-glucan synthesis, weakening the fungal cell wall and causing cell lysis. These drugs are also used intravenously for serious infections, exploiting the unique fungal cell wall component to minimize harm to human cells.

Inhibiting nucleic acid synthesis is another antifungal mechanism. Flucytosine, a cytosine analog, interferes with fungal DNA and RNA synthesis. It is selectively toxic because fungi possess an enzyme that converts flucytosine into its active form, which disrupts nucleic acid production. Humans lack this enzyme, so flucytosine remains inactive in our cells. This drug is often combined with amphotericin B to enhance efficacy against severe fungal infections.

Lastly, some antifungal drugs disrupt fungal cell division by inhibiting microtubule assembly, essential for mitosis. Griseofulvin is an oral antifungal that binds to fungal microtubules more effectively than human ones, reducing toxicity. It accumulates in keratin-rich tissues such as skin, hair, and nails, where fungal infections commonly occur. This selective accumulation allows griseofulvin to treat infections like onychomycosis (fungal nail infections) by concentrating in non-living keratinized tissues, minimizing harm to living human cells.

Understanding these mechanisms highlights the importance of targeting fungal-specific structures like ergosterol and beta-glucan, as well as exploiting unique fungal enzymes and tissue tropisms. This knowledge is crucial for selecting appropriate antifungal therapies and managing fungal infections effectively.