Autoantibody An immunoglobulin produced by plasma cells that targets and binds to self antigens, leading to tissue damage. Autoreactive T Cell A lymphocyte that recognizes and attacks self antigens, often escaping elimination during immune development. Humoral Immunity A branch of the immune response involving antibodies produced by B cells to neutralize pathogens or, in error, self tissues. Cell-Mediated Immunity A defense mechanism where T cells directly attack infected or abnormal cells, sometimes targeting self tissues in error. Organ-Specific Autoimmune Disease A disorder where immune attacks are limited to a single tissue or organ, causing localized symptoms. Systemic Autoimmune Disease A condition where immune responses affect multiple organs or tissues, leading to widespread symptoms. Graves' Disease A disorder where antibodies overstimulate thyroid hormone production by binding to thyroid cell receptors. Myasthenia Gravis A condition where antibodies block neuromuscular junction receptors, impairing muscle contraction and causing weakness. Multiple Sclerosis A disease where T cells attack myelin in the central nervous system, disrupting nerve signal transmission. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus A disorder marked by T cell destruction of pancreatic cells, resulting in loss of insulin production and glucose regulation. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus A disease where antibodies form complexes with nuclear components, damaging multiple organs throughout the body. Rheumatoid Arthritis A condition where immune complexes deposit in joints, causing chronic inflammation and pain. Immune Complex A structure formed when antibodies bind to antigens, which can deposit in tissues and trigger inflammation. Immune Regulation Defect A failure in mechanisms that normally eliminate self-reactive immune cells, allowing them to attack the body. Molecular Mimicry A phenomenon where pathogen antigens resemble self antigens, leading to cross-reactive immune attacks on host tissues.
Autoimmune Diseases definitions
