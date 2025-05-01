Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Autoantibody An immunoglobulin produced by plasma cells that targets and binds to self antigens, leading to tissue damage.

Autoreactive T Cell A lymphocyte that recognizes and attacks self antigens, often escaping elimination during immune development.

Humoral Immunity A branch of the immune response involving antibodies produced by B cells to neutralize pathogens or, in error, self tissues.

Cell-Mediated Immunity A defense mechanism where T cells directly attack infected or abnormal cells, sometimes targeting self tissues in error.

Organ-Specific Autoimmune Disease A disorder where immune attacks are limited to a single tissue or organ, causing localized symptoms.

Systemic Autoimmune Disease A condition where immune responses affect multiple organs or tissues, leading to widespread symptoms.