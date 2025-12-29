The immune system is designed to respond rapidly and recognize a vast array of potential threats, prioritizing speed and flexibility over perfect precision. This balance, while essential for defending against pathogens, sometimes leads to errors where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues, resulting in autoimmune diseases. The term "autoimmune" derives from "auto," meaning self, highlighting that these conditions involve the immune system targeting self-antigens instead of foreign invaders.

Autoimmune diseases encompass over 100 distinct disorders, each relatively rare on its own, but collectively affecting an estimated 5 to 10 percent of the global population. This prevalence underscores the importance of understanding their underlying mechanisms. These diseases can arise from defects in humoral immunity, where plasma cells produce autoantibodies—antibodies directed against the body's own antigens (autoantigens). Alternatively, they may result from errors in cell-mediated immunity, involving autoreactive cytotoxic T cells that recognize self-antigens presented by MHC class I molecules on normal cells and subsequently destroy them. In some cases, both humoral and cell-mediated immune responses contribute to the pathology.

Autoantibodies bind to autoantigens on self tissues, leading to tissue damage, while autoreactive cytotoxic T cells release cytotoxic molecules that induce apoptosis in self cells. These mechanisms can cause autoimmune diseases that are either organ-specific, affecting a single tissue or organ, or systemic, impacting multiple systems throughout the body.

Understanding the balance between immune system responsiveness and self-tolerance is crucial for grasping how autoimmune diseases develop. The immune system’s need for rapid action against diverse threats sometimes compromises its ability to perfectly distinguish self from non-self, leading to these disorders. This knowledge forms the foundation for exploring specific autoimmune diseases and their treatments.