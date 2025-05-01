Back
Morphology Overall shape of a single bacterial cell, such as circular, rod, or spiral, independent of how cells are grouped. Arrangement Organization or alignment of multiple bacterial cells after division, forming patterns like chains or clusters. Coccus Circular or spherical bacterial cell shape, sometimes appearing flattened like a hockey puck. Bacillus Rod-shaped bacterial cell, elongated and cylindrical, dividing only across the short axis. Spirillum Corkscrew-shaped bacterial cell, forming a tight spiral, less flexible and shorter than similar forms. Diplococci Pair of circular bacterial cells that remain attached after division, forming a two-cell unit. Streptococci Chain-like arrangement of circular bacterial cells, with multiple cells linked in a linear sequence. Tetrad Cluster of four circular bacterial cells arranged in the same plane, forming a square-like group. Sarcinae Cubical packet of eight circular bacterial cells, forming a three-dimensional cube structure. Staphylococci Irregular cluster of circular bacterial cells, forming grape-like groupings without a defined pattern. Diplobacilli Pair of rod-shaped bacterial cells that remain attached after division, forming a two-cell chain. Streptobacilli Chain-like arrangement of rod-shaped bacterial cells, with multiple rods linked end-to-end. Coccobacilli Short, oval bacterial cells with a shape intermediate between circular and rod, often resembling diplococci. Vibrio Short, curved rod-shaped bacterial cell, forming a gentle bend or comma-like appearance. Spirochete Long, flexible spiral-shaped bacterial cell, more elongated and less tightly coiled than similar forms.
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements definitions
