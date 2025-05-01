Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Morphology Overall shape of a single bacterial cell, such as circular, rod, or spiral, independent of how cells are grouped.

Arrangement Organization or alignment of multiple bacterial cells after division, forming patterns like chains or clusters.

Coccus Circular or spherical bacterial cell shape, sometimes appearing flattened like a hockey puck.

Bacillus Rod-shaped bacterial cell, elongated and cylindrical, dividing only across the short axis.

Spirillum Corkscrew-shaped bacterial cell, forming a tight spiral, less flexible and shorter than similar forms.

Diplococci Pair of circular bacterial cells that remain attached after division, forming a two-cell unit.