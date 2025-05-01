Skip to main content
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements definitions

1/15
  • Morphology
    Overall shape of a single bacterial cell, such as circular, rod, or spiral, independent of how cells are grouped.
  • Arrangement
    Organization or alignment of multiple bacterial cells after division, forming patterns like chains or clusters.
  • Coccus
    Circular or spherical bacterial cell shape, sometimes appearing flattened like a hockey puck.
  • Bacillus
    Rod-shaped bacterial cell, elongated and cylindrical, dividing only across the short axis.
  • Spirillum
    Corkscrew-shaped bacterial cell, forming a tight spiral, less flexible and shorter than similar forms.
  • Diplococci
    Pair of circular bacterial cells that remain attached after division, forming a two-cell unit.
  • Streptococci
    Chain-like arrangement of circular bacterial cells, with multiple cells linked in a linear sequence.
  • Tetrad
    Cluster of four circular bacterial cells arranged in the same plane, forming a square-like group.
  • Sarcinae
    Cubical packet of eight circular bacterial cells, forming a three-dimensional cube structure.
  • Staphylococci
    Irregular cluster of circular bacterial cells, forming grape-like groupings without a defined pattern.
  • Diplobacilli
    Pair of rod-shaped bacterial cells that remain attached after division, forming a two-cell chain.
  • Streptobacilli
    Chain-like arrangement of rod-shaped bacterial cells, with multiple rods linked end-to-end.
  • Coccobacilli
    Short, oval bacterial cells with a shape intermediate between circular and rod, often resembling diplococci.
  • Vibrio
    Short, curved rod-shaped bacterial cell, forming a gentle bend or comma-like appearance.
  • Spirochete
    Long, flexible spiral-shaped bacterial cell, more elongated and less tightly coiled than similar forms.