Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Bacteriophage A virus that specifically infects bacterial cells, using them to replicate and produce new viral particles.

Lytic Cycle A sequence of events in which a virus replicates within a bacterium, ending with host cell destruction and phage release.

Productive Infection A viral process resulting in the creation of new viral particles and eventual host cell lysis.

Attachment The initial step where a virus binds to specific receptors on a bacterial cell's surface.

Genome Entry The process where viral DNA is injected into a host cell, while the protein coat remains outside.

Synthesis A stage where viral enzymes degrade host DNA and direct the production of viral proteins and genomes.