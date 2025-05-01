Back
Bacteriophage A virus that specifically infects bacterial cells, using them to replicate and produce new viral particles. Lytic Cycle A sequence of events in which a virus replicates within a bacterium, ending with host cell destruction and phage release. Productive Infection A viral process resulting in the creation of new viral particles and eventual host cell lysis. Attachment The initial step where a virus binds to specific receptors on a bacterial cell's surface. Genome Entry The process where viral DNA is injected into a host cell, while the protein coat remains outside. Synthesis A stage where viral enzymes degrade host DNA and direct the production of viral proteins and genomes. Assembly The step where newly made viral components are put together inside the host to form complete viruses. Release The final phase where the host cell ruptures, freeing new viruses to infect other cells. Host Cell A bacterial cell that provides the environment and resources for viral replication. Receptor A specific molecule on a bacterial surface recognized and bound by a virus during infection. Protein Coat The protective outer shell of a virus that remains outside the host during genome injection. Phage Enzyme A viral protein that breaks down host DNA, disabling the host's genetic functions. Bacterial Chromosome The main genetic material of a bacterium, targeted and degraded during viral infection. Lysis The breaking open of a cell, resulting in the release of newly formed viral particles. Phage Protein A viral structural or functional molecule produced during infection, essential for new virus assembly.
