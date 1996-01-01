18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions
1
concept
Bacteriophage: Lytic Phage Infections
4m
Play a video:
Packaging of the phage’s cytoplasm.
Recognition and attachment to the host cell.
Entry of the phage genome.
The lytic cycle is a productive infection which results in the host cell’s death.
The lytic cycle results in the host cell lysing and new bacteriophages emerging.
In the lytic cycle the host cell’s “machinery” is used to create new viral components.
In the lytic cycle the viral genome is incorporated into the host’s genome.
A bacteriophage in the lysogenic cycle will kill the host cell by causing cell lysis.
A bacteriophage in the lysogenic cycle can transition into the lytic cycle.
A bacteriophage in the lysogenic cycle is a productive form of viral infection.
A bacteriophage in the lysogenic cycle degrades the host cell’s genome.