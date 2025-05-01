Back
Glycocalyx A sticky, gel-like polysaccharide layer surrounding bacteria, aiding in adhesion, protection, and nutrient collection. Capsule A dense, highly organized polysaccharide layer tightly anchored to the bacterial cell, offering strong protection. Slime Layer An unorganized, easily removable polysaccharide coating loosely attached to the bacterial cell surface. Polysaccharide A complex carbohydrate forming the main structural component of bacterial surface coatings like capsules and slime layers. Adhesion The process by which bacterial cells stick to solid surfaces or each other, often facilitated by surface layers. Dehydration A condition prevented in bacteria by surface layers that help retain water around the cell. Nutrient Collection The gathering of environmental substances for energy, enhanced by sticky bacterial surface layers. Biofilm A structured community of bacteria attached to surfaces, often initiated by sticky external layers. Gram Negative Cell A bacterial type with a thin peptidoglycan layer, which can be surrounded by external polysaccharide coatings. Gram Positive Cell A bacterial type with a thick peptidoglycan layer, also capable of being encased by external sticky layers. Organization The degree of structural arrangement in bacterial surface layers, distinguishing dense capsules from loose slime layers. Anchoring The extent to which a bacterial surface layer is attached to the cell, with capsules being tightly bound. Protection A defensive benefit provided by bacterial surface layers against environmental threats like water loss.
The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers definitions
