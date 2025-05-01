Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Glycocalyx A sticky, gel-like polysaccharide layer surrounding bacteria, aiding in adhesion, protection, and nutrient collection.

Capsule A dense, highly organized polysaccharide layer tightly anchored to the bacterial cell, offering strong protection.

Slime Layer An unorganized, easily removable polysaccharide coating loosely attached to the bacterial cell surface.

Polysaccharide A complex carbohydrate forming the main structural component of bacterial surface coatings like capsules and slime layers.

Adhesion The process by which bacterial cells stick to solid surfaces or each other, often facilitated by surface layers.

Dehydration A condition prevented in bacteria by surface layers that help retain water around the cell.