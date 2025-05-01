Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cytokines Soluble proteins acting as communication signals between cells, regulating immune responses by inducing cellular changes.

Chemokines Molecules that promote chemotaxis, guiding immune cells to infection sites for microbe elimination.

Chemotaxis Directed movement of cells toward or away from chemical signals, crucial for immune cell recruitment.

Colony Stimulating Factors Proteins that stimulate growth and differentiation of immature leukocytes in bone marrow.

Leukocytes Immune system cells, including white blood cells, that respond to cytokine signals for defense.

Interferons Proteins providing antiviral effects, enabling neighboring cells to mount defenses against viral infections.