Back
Cytokines Soluble proteins acting as communication signals between cells, regulating immune responses by inducing cellular changes. Chemokines Molecules that promote chemotaxis, guiding immune cells to infection sites for microbe elimination. Chemotaxis Directed movement of cells toward or away from chemical signals, crucial for immune cell recruitment. Colony Stimulating Factors Proteins that stimulate growth and differentiation of immature leukocytes in bone marrow. Leukocytes Immune system cells, including white blood cells, that respond to cytokine signals for defense. Interferons Proteins providing antiviral effects, enabling neighboring cells to mount defenses against viral infections. Tumor Necrosis Factors Molecules initiating inflammation and apoptosis, originally identified for killing tumor cells. Apoptosis Programmed cell death, often triggered in infected or damaged cells to prevent spread of infection. Interleukins Communication molecules between leukocytes, with diverse roles in immune cell activation and proliferation. IL-1 Mediator that promotes inflammation, fever, and activation of macrophages and T cells. IL-2 Factor that enhances rapid proliferation of T cells during immune responses. IL-4 Key molecule for antibody immune response, supporting adaptive immunity. IL-6 Agent promoting inflammation, fever, and proliferation of T and B cells. Macrophages Phagocytic immune cells activated by certain interleukins to engulf and destroy pathogens. Adaptive Immunity Immune response involving antibody production and memory, enhanced by specific interleukins.
Cell Communication: Cytokines definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15