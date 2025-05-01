Skip to main content
Back

Cell Communication: Cytokines definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Cytokines
    Soluble proteins acting as communication signals between cells, regulating immune responses by inducing cellular changes.
  • Chemokines
    Molecules that promote chemotaxis, guiding immune cells to infection sites for microbe elimination.
  • Chemotaxis
    Directed movement of cells toward or away from chemical signals, crucial for immune cell recruitment.
  • Colony Stimulating Factors
    Proteins that stimulate growth and differentiation of immature leukocytes in bone marrow.
  • Leukocytes
    Immune system cells, including white blood cells, that respond to cytokine signals for defense.
  • Interferons
    Proteins providing antiviral effects, enabling neighboring cells to mount defenses against viral infections.
  • Tumor Necrosis Factors
    Molecules initiating inflammation and apoptosis, originally identified for killing tumor cells.
  • Apoptosis
    Programmed cell death, often triggered in infected or damaged cells to prevent spread of infection.
  • Interleukins
    Communication molecules between leukocytes, with diverse roles in immune cell activation and proliferation.
  • IL-1
    Mediator that promotes inflammation, fever, and activation of macrophages and T cells.
  • IL-2
    Factor that enhances rapid proliferation of T cells during immune responses.
  • IL-4
    Key molecule for antibody immune response, supporting adaptive immunity.
  • IL-6
    Agent promoting inflammation, fever, and proliferation of T and B cells.
  • Macrophages
    Phagocytic immune cells activated by certain interleukins to engulf and destroy pathogens.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    Immune response involving antibody production and memory, enhanced by specific interleukins.