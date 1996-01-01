Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
19. Innate Immunity

Cell Communication: Cytokines

Types of Cytokines

Problem

How do cytokines function?

Problem

Which type of cytokine is used to recruit immune cells to the site of infection, inflammation, or tissue damage?

Types of Interleukins

Problem

If the body needs to stimulate the production and proliferation of B cells, which type of interleukin signal would it use?

Problem

The "voices"of a cell, which carry messages, are:

Problem

In what process is tumor necrosis factor (TNF) not involved?

Problem

During presentation of APC-bound antigen, macrophages and dendritic cells secrete the cytokine _____, which activates T helper cells.

