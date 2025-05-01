Skip to main content
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes definitions

  • Granulocyte
    A white blood cell with visible cytoplasmic granules, crucial for innate immune defense and classified by granule staining.
  • Neutrophil
    A multi-lobed nucleus cell with poorly staining granules, acting as the first responder to infection and performing phagocytosis.
  • Eosinophil
    A cell with reddish granules and a bi- or tri-lobed nucleus, specialized in combating parasitic worms and involved in allergy symptoms.
  • Basophil
    A cell with bluish-purple granules and a bi-lobed nucleus, key in allergic reactions and inflammation via histamine release.
  • Mast Cell
    A tissue-resident cell similar to basophils, releasing histamine upon allergen detection to promote inflammation.
  • Cytoplasmic Granule
    A membrane-bound structure in certain leukocytes containing antimicrobial compounds, visible under a light microscope.
  • Degranulation
    The process where granule contents are released into the environment to attack pathogens or mediate inflammation.
  • Phagocytosis
    A mechanism where cells ingest and digest microbes or debris, serving as a primary defense against infection.
  • Neutrophil Extracellular Trap
    A web-like structure of chromatin expelled by neutrophils to ensnare and immobilize invading microbes.
  • Histamine
    A molecule stored in granules, released during allergic or inflammatory responses to increase capillary permeability.
  • Common Myeloid Progenitor Cell
    A bone marrow-derived precursor giving rise to granulocytes and other myeloid lineage cells.
  • Leukocyte
    A general term for white blood cells, including granulocytes, essential for immune defense.
  • Capillary Permeability
    The property of blood vessels that allows immune cells to exit the bloodstream and access infected tissues.
  • Antimicrobial Peptide
    A small protein found in granules that disrupts or destroys microbial invaders.
  • Allergic Reaction
    An immune response involving granulocytes and mast cells, often resulting in inflammation and histamine release.