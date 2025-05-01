Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Granulocyte A white blood cell with visible cytoplasmic granules, crucial for innate immune defense and classified by granule staining.

Neutrophil A multi-lobed nucleus cell with poorly staining granules, acting as the first responder to infection and performing phagocytosis.

Eosinophil A cell with reddish granules and a bi- or tri-lobed nucleus, specialized in combating parasitic worms and involved in allergy symptoms.

Basophil A cell with bluish-purple granules and a bi-lobed nucleus, key in allergic reactions and inflammation via histamine release.

Mast Cell A tissue-resident cell similar to basophils, releasing histamine upon allergen detection to promote inflammation.

Cytoplasmic Granule A membrane-bound structure in certain leukocytes containing antimicrobial compounds, visible under a light microscope.