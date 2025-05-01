Back
Granulocyte A white blood cell with visible cytoplasmic granules, crucial for innate immune defense and classified by granule staining. Neutrophil A multi-lobed nucleus cell with poorly staining granules, acting as the first responder to infection and performing phagocytosis. Eosinophil A cell with reddish granules and a bi- or tri-lobed nucleus, specialized in combating parasitic worms and involved in allergy symptoms. Basophil A cell with bluish-purple granules and a bi-lobed nucleus, key in allergic reactions and inflammation via histamine release. Mast Cell A tissue-resident cell similar to basophils, releasing histamine upon allergen detection to promote inflammation. Cytoplasmic Granule A membrane-bound structure in certain leukocytes containing antimicrobial compounds, visible under a light microscope. Degranulation The process where granule contents are released into the environment to attack pathogens or mediate inflammation. Phagocytosis A mechanism where cells ingest and digest microbes or debris, serving as a primary defense against infection. Neutrophil Extracellular Trap A web-like structure of chromatin expelled by neutrophils to ensnare and immobilize invading microbes. Histamine A molecule stored in granules, released during allergic or inflammatory responses to increase capillary permeability. Common Myeloid Progenitor Cell A bone marrow-derived precursor giving rise to granulocytes and other myeloid lineage cells. Leukocyte A general term for white blood cells, including granulocytes, essential for immune defense. Capillary Permeability The property of blood vessels that allows immune cells to exit the bloodstream and access infected tissues. Antimicrobial Peptide A small protein found in granules that disrupts or destroys microbial invaders. Allergic Reaction An immune response involving granulocytes and mast cells, often resulting in inflammation and histamine release.
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15