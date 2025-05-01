Skip to main content
Characteristics of Infectious Disease definitions

  • Infectious Disease
    A spreadable condition caused by pathogen colonization and replication, resulting in observable signs and subjective symptoms.
  • Pathogen
    A disease-causing agent capable of colonizing and replicating within a host, leading to infection.
  • Sign
    Objective evidence of infection, such as fever or rash, that can be observed or measured by others.
  • Symptom
    Subjective evidence of infection, like pain or nausea, only experienced by the affected individual.
  • Asymptomatic Disease
    A condition where infection is present but no observable signs or subjective symptoms are shown, yet transmission is possible.
  • Communicable Disease
    A condition that can spread from one host to another, often requiring a specific infectious dose to establish infection.
  • Noncommunicable Disease
    A condition that does not spread between individuals and often arises from genetic, lifestyle, or environmental factors.
  • Infectious Dose
    The minimum number of microbes required to establish infection in a host, influencing disease spread.
  • Primary Infection
    The initial infection in a host, often caused by a primary pathogen, which can weaken the immune system.
  • Secondary Infection
    A subsequent infection occurring after a primary infection, typically caused by opportunistic pathogens.
  • Primary Pathogen
    An organism capable of causing disease in healthy individuals, initiating the first infection.
  • Opportunistic Pathogen
    An organism that exploits weakened immune defenses to cause disease, usually after a primary infection.
  • Virulence
    The degree of pathogenicity, indicating how likely an organism is to cause disease and the severity of that disease.
  • Virulence Factor
    A specific trait, such as a gene for toxin production, that enhances an organism's ability to cause disease.
  • Immune System
    The host's defense network, including cells like B cells and T cells, that protects against pathogens and infections.