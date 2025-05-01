Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Infectious Disease A spreadable condition caused by pathogen colonization and replication, resulting in observable signs and subjective symptoms.

Pathogen A disease-causing agent capable of colonizing and replicating within a host, leading to infection.

Sign Objective evidence of infection, such as fever or rash, that can be observed or measured by others.

Symptom Subjective evidence of infection, like pain or nausea, only experienced by the affected individual.

Asymptomatic Disease A condition where infection is present but no observable signs or subjective symptoms are shown, yet transmission is possible.

Communicable Disease A condition that can spread from one host to another, often requiring a specific infectious dose to establish infection.