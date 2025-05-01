Back
Infectious Disease A spreadable condition caused by pathogen colonization and replication, resulting in observable signs and subjective symptoms. Pathogen A disease-causing agent capable of colonizing and replicating within a host, leading to infection. Sign Objective evidence of infection, such as fever or rash, that can be observed or measured by others. Symptom Subjective evidence of infection, like pain or nausea, only experienced by the affected individual. Asymptomatic Disease A condition where infection is present but no observable signs or subjective symptoms are shown, yet transmission is possible. Communicable Disease A condition that can spread from one host to another, often requiring a specific infectious dose to establish infection. Noncommunicable Disease A condition that does not spread between individuals and often arises from genetic, lifestyle, or environmental factors. Infectious Dose The minimum number of microbes required to establish infection in a host, influencing disease spread. Primary Infection The initial infection in a host, often caused by a primary pathogen, which can weaken the immune system. Secondary Infection A subsequent infection occurring after a primary infection, typically caused by opportunistic pathogens. Primary Pathogen An organism capable of causing disease in healthy individuals, initiating the first infection. Opportunistic Pathogen An organism that exploits weakened immune defenses to cause disease, usually after a primary infection. Virulence The degree of pathogenicity, indicating how likely an organism is to cause disease and the severity of that disease. Virulence Factor A specific trait, such as a gene for toxin production, that enhances an organism's ability to cause disease. Immune System The host's defense network, including cells like B cells and T cells, that protects against pathogens and infections.
Characteristics of Infectious Disease
