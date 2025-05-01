Back
Conjugative Plasmid A circular DNA molecule capable of directing its own transfer to a recipient cell during conjugation. F Plasmid A fertility-associated DNA element in E. coli that enables donor cells to initiate and direct conjugation. F+ Cell A bacterial donor cell containing the complete fertility plasmid, able to synthesize a pilus and initiate conjugation. F- Cell A bacterial recipient cell lacking the complete fertility plasmid and unable to initiate conjugation. F Pilus A surface structure produced by donor cells, responsible for attaching to and drawing recipient cells closer during conjugation. Donor Cell A bacterial cell that provides genetic material to another cell during the conjugation process. Recipient Cell A bacterial cell that receives genetic material from a donor during conjugation, becoming capable of further transfer. tra Region A segment of the fertility plasmid containing genes essential for pilus formation and the conjugation process. oriT Region The specific site on the fertility plasmid where DNA transfer and replication begin during conjugation. Replication The process by which a single DNA strand is copied to form a complete plasmid in the recipient cell during transfer. Outer Membrane The external boundary of a bacterial cell to which the pilus attaches during the initial stage of conjugation. Single Strand Transfer The movement of one DNA strand from the donor to the recipient, which is then used as a template for synthesis. E. coli A model bacterial species in which the fertility plasmid and its conjugation mechanism were first characterized.
Conjugation: F Plasmids definitions
