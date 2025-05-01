Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Conjugative Plasmid A circular DNA molecule capable of directing its own transfer to a recipient cell during conjugation.

F Plasmid A fertility-associated DNA element in E. coli that enables donor cells to initiate and direct conjugation.

F+ Cell A bacterial donor cell containing the complete fertility plasmid, able to synthesize a pilus and initiate conjugation.

F- Cell A bacterial recipient cell lacking the complete fertility plasmid and unable to initiate conjugation.

F Pilus A surface structure produced by donor cells, responsible for attaching to and drawing recipient cells closer during conjugation.

Donor Cell A bacterial cell that provides genetic material to another cell during the conjugation process.