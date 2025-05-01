Skip to main content
Conjugation: F Plasmids definitions

  • Conjugative Plasmid
    A circular DNA molecule capable of directing its own transfer to a recipient cell during conjugation.
  • F Plasmid
    A fertility-associated DNA element in E. coli that enables donor cells to initiate and direct conjugation.
  • F+ Cell
    A bacterial donor cell containing the complete fertility plasmid, able to synthesize a pilus and initiate conjugation.
  • F- Cell
    A bacterial recipient cell lacking the complete fertility plasmid and unable to initiate conjugation.
  • F Pilus
    A surface structure produced by donor cells, responsible for attaching to and drawing recipient cells closer during conjugation.
  • Donor Cell
    A bacterial cell that provides genetic material to another cell during the conjugation process.
  • Recipient Cell
    A bacterial cell that receives genetic material from a donor during conjugation, becoming capable of further transfer.
  • tra Region
    A segment of the fertility plasmid containing genes essential for pilus formation and the conjugation process.
  • oriT Region
    The specific site on the fertility plasmid where DNA transfer and replication begin during conjugation.
  • Replication
    The process by which a single DNA strand is copied to form a complete plasmid in the recipient cell during transfer.
  • Outer Membrane
    The external boundary of a bacterial cell to which the pilus attaches during the initial stage of conjugation.
  • Single Strand Transfer
    The movement of one DNA strand from the donor to the recipient, which is then used as a template for synthesis.
  • E. coli
    A model bacterial species in which the fertility plasmid and its conjugation mechanism were first characterized.