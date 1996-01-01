Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
F Plasmids
During conjugation, the ____ cell transfers its ___________ to the recipient cell.
What is the purpose of the conjugative plasmid in conjugation?
Mechanism of F Plasmid Conjugation in E. coli
What is the process where DNA is transferred from one bacterial cell to another through a pilus?
Which of the following statements about conjugation is true?
Which of the following statements about conjugation is false?
i. Conjugation is a form of horizontal gene transfer.
ii. Conjugation forms a bridge between two bacterial cells called a plasmid.
iii. Conjugation involves the transfer of genetic information via bacteriophages.
For a bacterium to be able to conjugate it must possess a _____ with genes that encode a _____.