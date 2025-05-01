Skip to main content
Disease Transmission definitions

  • Chain of Infection
    A sequence of steps describing how a pathogen moves from its source to a new host, including exit, transmission, and entry.
  • Pathogen
    A microorganism or agent capable of causing disease, often transferred between hosts through various routes.
  • Reservoir
    A natural habitat or source where a pathogen normally lives and multiplies before infecting new hosts.
  • Portal of Exit
    A specific route by which a pathogen leaves its reservoir to initiate transmission to another host.
  • Vertical Transmission
    Direct transfer of a pathogen from mother to infant during pregnancy, birth, or breastfeeding.
  • Horizontal Transmission
    Any method of pathogen transfer not involving mother-to-infant, including person-to-person or environment-to-person.
  • Direct Transmission
    Immediate transfer of a pathogen from the reservoir to a host without intermediaries, such as physical contact.
  • Indirect Transmission
    Transfer of a pathogen to a host via an intermediate object, organism, or environmental source.
  • Airborne Transmission
    Spread of infectious agents through the air, often via droplets or particles inhaled by a susceptible host.
  • Infection Control
    Strategies and practices aimed at preventing the spread of pathogens within populations or healthcare settings.
  • Epidemiology
    The scientific study of disease patterns, causes, and effects within populations to inform public health actions.
  • COVID-19
    A respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, commonly spread through airborne transmission.
  • HIV
    A virus that impairs the immune system and is notable for its ability to be transferred from mother to child.