Chain of Infection A sequence of steps describing how a pathogen moves from its source to a new host, including exit, transmission, and entry. Pathogen A microorganism or agent capable of causing disease, often transferred between hosts through various routes. Reservoir A natural habitat or source where a pathogen normally lives and multiplies before infecting new hosts. Portal of Exit A specific route by which a pathogen leaves its reservoir to initiate transmission to another host. Vertical Transmission Direct transfer of a pathogen from mother to infant during pregnancy, birth, or breastfeeding. Horizontal Transmission Any method of pathogen transfer not involving mother-to-infant, including person-to-person or environment-to-person. Direct Transmission Immediate transfer of a pathogen from the reservoir to a host without intermediaries, such as physical contact. Indirect Transmission Transfer of a pathogen to a host via an intermediate object, organism, or environmental source. Airborne Transmission Spread of infectious agents through the air, often via droplets or particles inhaled by a susceptible host. Infection Control Strategies and practices aimed at preventing the spread of pathogens within populations or healthcare settings. Epidemiology The scientific study of disease patterns, causes, and effects within populations to inform public health actions. COVID-19 A respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, commonly spread through airborne transmission. HIV A virus that impairs the immune system and is notable for its ability to be transferred from mother to child.
Disease Transmission definitions
