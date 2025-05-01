Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Chain of Infection A sequence of steps describing how a pathogen moves from its source to a new host, including exit, transmission, and entry.

Pathogen A microorganism or agent capable of causing disease, often transferred between hosts through various routes.

Reservoir A natural habitat or source where a pathogen normally lives and multiplies before infecting new hosts.

Portal of Exit A specific route by which a pathogen leaves its reservoir to initiate transmission to another host.

Vertical Transmission Direct transfer of a pathogen from mother to infant during pregnancy, birth, or breastfeeding.

Horizontal Transmission Any method of pathogen transfer not involving mother-to-infant, including person-to-person or environment-to-person.