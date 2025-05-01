Back
Electron Transport Chain A series of inner membrane proteins transferring electrons via redox reactions, creating a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production. Aerobic Cellular Respiration A multi-step process using oxygen to extract energy from nutrients, culminating in water and ATP formation. Inner Mitochondrial Membrane The site in eukaryotes where membrane proteins facilitate electron transfer and hydrogen ion pumping. NADH A reduced electron carrier delivering high-energy electrons to the chain, enabling hydrogen ion gradient formation. FADH2 A reduced electron carrier dropping electrons at a later chain position, contributing to the hydrogen ion gradient. Redox Reactions Electron transfer processes between molecules, powering hydrogen ion movement across membranes. Hydrogen Ion Gradient A difference in hydrogen ion concentration across a membrane, storing potential energy for ATP synthesis. Intermembrane Space The mitochondrial compartment where hydrogen ions accumulate, creating an electrochemical gradient. Final Electron Acceptor The molecule receiving electrons at the chain's end, enabling water formation and completing respiration. Oxygen The terminal electron acceptor in aerobic respiration, combining with electrons and hydrogen ions to yield water. Water A byproduct formed when the final electron acceptor reacts with hydrogen ions at the chain's conclusion. Plasma Membrane The prokaryotic cell boundary hosting the electron transport chain in the absence of mitochondria. Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost mitochondrial compartment where electron carriers release electrons to the chain. Cytoplasm The cellular region outside mitochondria or inside prokaryotes, adjacent to the electron transport chain location. Electron Carrier A molecule transporting electrons from metabolic pathways to the chain, enabling energy extraction.
Electron Transport Chain
