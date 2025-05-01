Skip to main content
Back

Electron Transport Chain definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of inner membrane proteins transferring electrons via redox reactions, creating a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.
  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration
    A multi-step process using oxygen to extract energy from nutrients, culminating in water and ATP formation.
  • Inner Mitochondrial Membrane
    The site in eukaryotes where membrane proteins facilitate electron transfer and hydrogen ion pumping.
  • NADH
    A reduced electron carrier delivering high-energy electrons to the chain, enabling hydrogen ion gradient formation.
  • FADH2
    A reduced electron carrier dropping electrons at a later chain position, contributing to the hydrogen ion gradient.
  • Redox Reactions
    Electron transfer processes between molecules, powering hydrogen ion movement across membranes.
  • Hydrogen Ion Gradient
    A difference in hydrogen ion concentration across a membrane, storing potential energy for ATP synthesis.
  • Intermembrane Space
    The mitochondrial compartment where hydrogen ions accumulate, creating an electrochemical gradient.
  • Final Electron Acceptor
    The molecule receiving electrons at the chain's end, enabling water formation and completing respiration.
  • Oxygen
    The terminal electron acceptor in aerobic respiration, combining with electrons and hydrogen ions to yield water.
  • Water
    A byproduct formed when the final electron acceptor reacts with hydrogen ions at the chain's conclusion.
  • Plasma Membrane
    The prokaryotic cell boundary hosting the electron transport chain in the absence of mitochondria.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The innermost mitochondrial compartment where electron carriers release electrons to the chain.
  • Cytoplasm
    The cellular region outside mitochondria or inside prokaryotes, adjacent to the electron transport chain location.
  • Electron Carrier
    A molecule transporting electrons from metabolic pathways to the chain, enabling energy extraction.