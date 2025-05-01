Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electron Transport Chain A series of inner membrane proteins transferring electrons via redox reactions, creating a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.

Aerobic Cellular Respiration A multi-step process using oxygen to extract energy from nutrients, culminating in water and ATP formation.

Inner Mitochondrial Membrane The site in eukaryotes where membrane proteins facilitate electron transfer and hydrogen ion pumping.

NADH A reduced electron carrier delivering high-energy electrons to the chain, enabling hydrogen ion gradient formation.

FADH2 A reduced electron carrier dropping electrons at a later chain position, contributing to the hydrogen ion gradient.

Redox Reactions Electron transfer processes between molecules, powering hydrogen ion movement across membranes.