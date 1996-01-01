Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Microbial Metabolism

Electron Transport Chain

Electron Transport Chain

Remembering the ETC

3
Problem

In the electron transport chain, the final electron acceptor is:

a) H2O.

b) CO2.

c) H2O.

d) O2.

e) NAD+.

Problem

Which of the following events takes place in the electron transport chain?

a) The breakdown of glucose into six carbon dioxide molecules.

b) The breakdown of NADH and FADH2 to carbon dioxide.

c) Harnessing energy from high-energy electrons derived from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle.

d) Substrate-level phosphorylation.

Electron Transport Chain in Prokaryotes

6
Problem

TRUE or FALSE:Electron transport in eukaryotes occurs in the inner mitochondrial membrane.

