Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Post-Translational Modification Covalent chemical change to a protein after translation, altering its activity, stability, or marking it for breakdown.

PTM Abbreviation for modifications that occur to proteins after translation, impacting their function or fate.

Protein Activity Functional state of a protein, which can be switched on or off by chemical changes after synthesis.

Protease Enzyme that breaks down proteins by cleaving polypeptide bonds, producing amino acids.

Polypeptide Bond Chemical linkage between amino acids in a protein, targeted for cleavage during protein degradation.

Protein Degradation Process of breaking down proteins into amino acids, often to remove damaged or unneeded proteins.