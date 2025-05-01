Back
Post-Translational Modification Covalent chemical change to a protein after translation, altering its activity, stability, or marking it for breakdown. PTM Abbreviation for modifications that occur to proteins after translation, impacting their function or fate. Protein Activity Functional state of a protein, which can be switched on or off by chemical changes after synthesis. Protease Enzyme that breaks down proteins by cleaving polypeptide bonds, producing amino acids. Polypeptide Bond Chemical linkage between amino acids in a protein, targeted for cleavage during protein degradation. Protein Degradation Process of breaking down proteins into amino acids, often to remove damaged or unneeded proteins. Ubiquitination Attachment of a small peptide tag to a protein, signaling it for destruction by cellular enzymes. Ubiquitin Small peptide that serves as a tag for proteins destined for breakdown by cellular machinery. Ubiquitin Ligase Enzyme responsible for attaching a peptide tag to proteins, marking them for degradation. Cytoplasm Cellular compartment where protein modifications and tagging for degradation typically occur. Gene Expression Overall process by which genetic information leads to functional proteins, regulated at multiple stages. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, released when enzymes break down polypeptide chains. Modification Tag Chemical group or peptide added to a protein to alter its function or signal its removal. Inactive Protein Form of a protein that lacks functional activity, often requiring modification to become active or be degraded. Misfolded Protein Protein with incorrect three-dimensional structure, often targeted for removal to maintain cellular health.
Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation definitions
