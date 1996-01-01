Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation

Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation

1

Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation

1
2
Protein degradation is one strategy to control gene expression and is considered ______.

3
Post-translational modifications of proteins can affect which of the following?

4

Protein Ubiquitination

1
5
A hormone signal reaches a cell and causes the cell to produce a large quantity of Protein X. After some time, the hormone signal disappears and the cell no longer needs a large quantity of Protein X. How will the cell remove the excess protein?

