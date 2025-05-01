Skip to main content
Factors Influencing Epidemiology definitions

  • Epidemiology
    Study of disease distribution, spread, and patterns within populations, focusing on factors that influence outbreaks and transmission.
  • Host-microbe interactions
    Dynamic relationships between a host's immune system and a microbe's disease-causing abilities, shaping infection outcomes.
  • Pathogenicity
    Capacity of a microbe to cause disease, influenced by its traits and ability to overcome host defenses.
  • Immune evasion
    Microbial strategies to avoid detection or destruction by host immune defenses, enabling persistent infection.
  • Dose
    Initial quantity of pathogen encountered by a host, directly impacting the likelihood of infection.
  • Incubation period
    Time between pathogen entry and appearance of first symptoms, affecting how widely a disease can spread unnoticed.
  • Host population characteristics
    Attributes such as immunity, age, health, and genetics within a group that influence disease susceptibility and spread.
  • Herd immunity
    Protection of nonimmune individuals when a high proportion of a population is immune, limiting pathogen transmission.
  • Vaccination
    Preventive measure that induces immunity safely, reducing disease spread and supporting herd immunity.
  • Immunocompromised individuals
    People with weakened immune systems who rely on population-level immunity for protection against infections.
  • Antigenic variation
    Alteration of microbial surface molecules, allowing evasion of immune responses and undermining previous immunity.
  • Environmental factors
    External conditions like weather, temperature, and humidity that affect microbe survival and disease transmission.
  • Susceptible host
    Individual lacking immunity, making them vulnerable to infection upon exposure to a pathogen.