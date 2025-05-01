Back
Epidemiology Study of disease distribution, spread, and patterns within populations, focusing on factors that influence outbreaks and transmission. Host-microbe interactions Dynamic relationships between a host's immune system and a microbe's disease-causing abilities, shaping infection outcomes. Pathogenicity Capacity of a microbe to cause disease, influenced by its traits and ability to overcome host defenses. Immune evasion Microbial strategies to avoid detection or destruction by host immune defenses, enabling persistent infection. Dose Initial quantity of pathogen encountered by a host, directly impacting the likelihood of infection. Incubation period Time between pathogen entry and appearance of first symptoms, affecting how widely a disease can spread unnoticed. Host population characteristics Attributes such as immunity, age, health, and genetics within a group that influence disease susceptibility and spread. Herd immunity Protection of nonimmune individuals when a high proportion of a population is immune, limiting pathogen transmission. Vaccination Preventive measure that induces immunity safely, reducing disease spread and supporting herd immunity. Immunocompromised individuals People with weakened immune systems who rely on population-level immunity for protection against infections. Antigenic variation Alteration of microbial surface molecules, allowing evasion of immune responses and undermining previous immunity. Environmental factors External conditions like weather, temperature, and humidity that affect microbe survival and disease transmission. Susceptible host Individual lacking immunity, making them vulnerable to infection upon exposure to a pathogen.
Factors Influencing Epidemiology definitions
