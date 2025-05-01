Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Epidemiology Study of disease distribution, spread, and patterns within populations, focusing on factors that influence outbreaks and transmission.

Host-microbe interactions Dynamic relationships between a host's immune system and a microbe's disease-causing abilities, shaping infection outcomes.

Pathogenicity Capacity of a microbe to cause disease, influenced by its traits and ability to overcome host defenses.

Immune evasion Microbial strategies to avoid detection or destruction by host immune defenses, enabling persistent infection.

Dose Initial quantity of pathogen encountered by a host, directly impacting the likelihood of infection.

Incubation period Time between pathogen entry and appearance of first symptoms, affecting how widely a disease can spread unnoticed.