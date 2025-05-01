Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gel Electrophoresis A laboratory method for separating and visualizing DNA fragments by size using a gel matrix and electrical current.

Gel Matrix A three-dimensional support structure through which DNA fragments migrate, allowing size-based separation.

DNA Fragment A piece of DNA whose movement through the gel reveals its relative size compared to other pieces.

Cathode The negatively charged end of the gel where DNA samples are initially loaded for migration.

Anode The positively charged end of the gel towards which DNA fragments migrate during separation.

Lane A designated path within the gel where individual DNA samples are loaded and separated.