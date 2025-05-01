Back
Gel Electrophoresis A laboratory method for separating and visualizing DNA fragments by size using a gel matrix and electrical current. Gel Matrix A three-dimensional support structure through which DNA fragments migrate, allowing size-based separation. DNA Fragment A piece of DNA whose movement through the gel reveals its relative size compared to other pieces. Cathode The negatively charged end of the gel where DNA samples are initially loaded for migration. Anode The positively charged end of the gel towards which DNA fragments migrate during separation. Lane A designated path within the gel where individual DNA samples are loaded and separated. Well A small indentation at the top of each lane where DNA samples are placed before electrophoresis. Reference DNA A DNA sample of known fragment sizes used to estimate the sizes of unknown fragments in other lanes. Band A visible mark in the gel representing DNA fragments of a specific size after separation. Base Pair A unit of measurement for DNA fragment size, often abbreviated as bp, indicating the number of nucleotide pairs. Ion Buffer Solution A liquid medium that conducts electricity and maintains pH during the electrophoresis process. Molecular Size The length of a DNA fragment, typically measured in base pairs, determining its migration speed in the gel. Electrical Current A flow of charged particles applied across the gel to drive the movement of DNA fragments. Comparative Analysis The process of evaluating DNA fragment patterns across lanes to determine similarities or differences. Migration Distance The length a DNA fragment travels through the gel, inversely related to its size.
