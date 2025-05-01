Skip to main content
Gel Electrophoresis definitions

  • Gel Electrophoresis
    A laboratory method for separating and visualizing DNA fragments by size using a gel matrix and electrical current.
  • Gel Matrix
    A three-dimensional support structure through which DNA fragments migrate, allowing size-based separation.
  • DNA Fragment
    A piece of DNA whose movement through the gel reveals its relative size compared to other pieces.
  • Cathode
    The negatively charged end of the gel where DNA samples are initially loaded for migration.
  • Anode
    The positively charged end of the gel towards which DNA fragments migrate during separation.
  • Lane
    A designated path within the gel where individual DNA samples are loaded and separated.
  • Well
    A small indentation at the top of each lane where DNA samples are placed before electrophoresis.
  • Reference DNA
    A DNA sample of known fragment sizes used to estimate the sizes of unknown fragments in other lanes.
  • Band
    A visible mark in the gel representing DNA fragments of a specific size after separation.
  • Base Pair
    A unit of measurement for DNA fragment size, often abbreviated as bp, indicating the number of nucleotide pairs.
  • Ion Buffer Solution
    A liquid medium that conducts electricity and maintains pH during the electrophoresis process.
  • Molecular Size
    The length of a DNA fragment, typically measured in base pairs, determining its migration speed in the gel.
  • Electrical Current
    A flow of charged particles applied across the gel to drive the movement of DNA fragments.
  • Comparative Analysis
    The process of evaluating DNA fragment patterns across lanes to determine similarities or differences.
  • Migration Distance
    The length a DNA fragment travels through the gel, inversely related to its size.