Gram-Negative Cell Walls definitions

  • Gram-Negative Bacteria
    Microorganisms with a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane, not retaining the Gram stain, often linked to severe infections.
  • Peptidoglycan
    A thin, mesh-like layer in certain bacterial cell walls, providing structural support between the plasma and outer membranes.
  • Outer Membrane
    A unique lipid bilayer in some bacteria, serving as the outermost barrier and containing specialized molecules like LPS and porins.
  • Plasma Membrane
    The innermost membrane of bacterial cells, essential for regulating transport and maintaining cellular integrity.
  • Lipoprotein
    A molecule with both lipid and protein components, anchoring the outer membrane to the peptidoglycan layer in certain bacteria.
  • Lipopolysaccharide
    A complex molecule in the outer membrane, also called endotoxin, crucial for pathogenicity and composed of three structural parts.
  • Endotoxin
    A toxic component of the outer membrane, responsible for severe effects during bacterial infections, synonymous with LPS.
  • Lipid A
    The membrane-anchoring portion of LPS, responsible for the molecule's toxic effects and deadly impact in infections.
  • Core Polysaccharide
    The central, relatively constant region of LPS, connecting the membrane anchor to the variable outer sugar chain.
  • O Antigen
    The variable, outward-extending sugar polymer of LPS, useful for distinguishing bacterial species.
  • Porin
    A cylindrical protein complex in the outer membrane, forming channels that allow passive diffusion of molecules.
  • Integral Membrane Protein
    A protein embedded within a membrane, such as porins, facilitating transport or structural functions.
  • Passive Transport
    The movement of molecules across membranes without energy input, enabled by structures like porins.