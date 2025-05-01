Back
Gram-Negative Bacteria Microorganisms with a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane, not retaining the Gram stain, often linked to severe infections. Peptidoglycan A thin, mesh-like layer in certain bacterial cell walls, providing structural support between the plasma and outer membranes. Outer Membrane A unique lipid bilayer in some bacteria, serving as the outermost barrier and containing specialized molecules like LPS and porins. Plasma Membrane The innermost membrane of bacterial cells, essential for regulating transport and maintaining cellular integrity. Lipoprotein A molecule with both lipid and protein components, anchoring the outer membrane to the peptidoglycan layer in certain bacteria. Lipopolysaccharide A complex molecule in the outer membrane, also called endotoxin, crucial for pathogenicity and composed of three structural parts. Endotoxin A toxic component of the outer membrane, responsible for severe effects during bacterial infections, synonymous with LPS. Lipid A The membrane-anchoring portion of LPS, responsible for the molecule's toxic effects and deadly impact in infections. Core Polysaccharide The central, relatively constant region of LPS, connecting the membrane anchor to the variable outer sugar chain. O Antigen The variable, outward-extending sugar polymer of LPS, useful for distinguishing bacterial species. Porin A cylindrical protein complex in the outer membrane, forming channels that allow passive diffusion of molecules. Integral Membrane Protein A protein embedded within a membrane, such as porins, facilitating transport or structural functions. Passive Transport The movement of molecules across membranes without energy input, enabled by structures like porins.
