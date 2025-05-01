Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Gram-Negative Bacteria Microorganisms with a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane, not retaining the Gram stain, often linked to severe infections.

Peptidoglycan A thin, mesh-like layer in certain bacterial cell walls, providing structural support between the plasma and outer membranes.

Outer Membrane A unique lipid bilayer in some bacteria, serving as the outermost barrier and containing specialized molecules like LPS and porins.

Plasma Membrane The innermost membrane of bacterial cells, essential for regulating transport and maintaining cellular integrity.

Lipoprotein A molecule with both lipid and protein components, anchoring the outer membrane to the peptidoglycan layer in certain bacteria.

Lipopolysaccharide A complex molecule in the outer membrane, also called endotoxin, crucial for pathogenicity and composed of three structural parts.