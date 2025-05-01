Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gram Stain A differential staining technique that visually distinguishes bacteria based on cell wall structure using a four-step dye process.

Differential Stain A staining method that allows for the identification of distinct groups of microorganisms by color differences.

Gram-Positive Bacteria Bacterial group retaining purple dye after staining due to a thick cell wall, remaining purple throughout the procedure.

Gram-Negative Bacteria Bacterial group losing purple dye after decolorization, appearing pink after counterstaining due to a thinner cell wall.

Crystal Violet The primary dye in the staining process that initially colors all bacterial cells purple.

Iodine Solution A mordant applied after the primary dye to enhance dye retention in certain bacterial cell walls.