Gram Stain definitions

  • Gram Stain
    A differential staining technique that visually distinguishes bacteria based on cell wall structure using a four-step dye process.
  • Differential Stain
    A staining method that allows for the identification of distinct groups of microorganisms by color differences.
  • Gram-Positive Bacteria
    Bacterial group retaining purple dye after staining due to a thick cell wall, remaining purple throughout the procedure.
  • Gram-Negative Bacteria
    Bacterial group losing purple dye after decolorization, appearing pink after counterstaining due to a thinner cell wall.
  • Crystal Violet
    The primary dye in the staining process that initially colors all bacterial cells purple.
  • Iodine Solution
    A mordant applied after the primary dye to enhance dye retention in certain bacterial cell walls.
  • Mordant
    A substance that strengthens the binding of a dye to cellular components, ensuring color retention.
  • Decolorizer
    A reagent, typically alcohol or acetone, used to remove the primary dye from some bacterial cells.
  • Safranin
    A counterstain that imparts a pink color to cells that have lost the primary dye, aiding visualization.
  • Counterstain
    A secondary dye applied to cells to provide contrast after the primary dye has been removed from some cells.
  • Cell Wall
    A structural layer in bacteria that determines dye retention and thus the outcome of the staining process.
  • Unstained Cells
    Bacterial cells that appear white or colorless before any dye is applied or after decolorization.
  • Alcohol
    A common decolorizing agent used to differentiate bacterial groups by removing the primary dye from some cells.
  • Acetone
    An alternative decolorizing agent that can be used to strip the primary dye from certain bacterial cells.
  • Purple Cells
    Bacterial cells that retain the primary dye throughout the staining process, indicating a specific cell wall structure.