Back
Healthcare-Associated Infection Acquired in hospitals or healthcare settings, these affect about 3% of patients and are among the top 10 causes of death in the USA. Nosocomial Infection Another name for infections contracted in healthcare facilities, often used interchangeably with HAIs. Opportunistic Pathogen Microbe that thrives in hospital environments and can cause disease when host defenses are compromised. Normal Flora Microorganisms usually present in or on the body that can cause infection if introduced to sterile sites during procedures. Invasive Procedure Medical intervention that creates new entry points for microbes, increasing infection risk if asepsis is not maintained. Chain of Infection Sequence of events allowing a pathogen to spread, requiring interaction between microbe, environment, and susceptible host. Aseptic Technique Set of practices aimed at preventing contamination and infection during medical procedures. Infection Control Committee Multidisciplinary group in healthcare facilities responsible for developing and evaluating infection prevention policies. Infection Control Practitioner Individual tasked with monitoring HAIs and implementing infection control policies on a daily basis in healthcare settings. HICPAC Federal advisory group under the CDC that provides national guidelines for preventing and controlling HAIs. Compromised Host Patient with weakened defenses, making them more susceptible to infections in healthcare environments. Carrier Person, such as a healthcare worker, who can transmit pathogens to others without showing symptoms. Disinfectant Resistance Ability of certain microbes to survive cleaning agents commonly used in hospitals, complicating infection control. Morbidity Rate or presence of disease within a population, increased by HAIs in clinical settings. Mortality Incidence of death, with HAIs ranking among the top causes in hospitalized patients.
Healthcare-Associated Infections definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15