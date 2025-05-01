Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Healthcare-Associated Infection Acquired in hospitals or healthcare settings, these affect about 3% of patients and are among the top 10 causes of death in the USA.

Nosocomial Infection Another name for infections contracted in healthcare facilities, often used interchangeably with HAIs.

Opportunistic Pathogen Microbe that thrives in hospital environments and can cause disease when host defenses are compromised.

Normal Flora Microorganisms usually present in or on the body that can cause infection if introduced to sterile sites during procedures.

Invasive Procedure Medical intervention that creates new entry points for microbes, increasing infection risk if asepsis is not maintained.

Chain of Infection Sequence of events allowing a pathogen to spread, requiring interaction between microbe, environment, and susceptible host.