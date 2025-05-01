Back
Immune Response A coordinated defense mechanism that can sometimes cause unintended harm to healthy tissues while targeting pathogens. Inflammation A protective process that recruits immune cells but may result in tissue injury and impaired organ function. Phagocytic Cells Specialized cells, such as macrophages, that engulf microbes but may release substances damaging to nearby tissues. Macrophages Large immune cells that destroy pathogens and can inadvertently harm host tissues by releasing enzymes and toxins. Neutrophils Short-lived immune cells recruited during inflammation that can contribute to collateral tissue damage. Bacterial Enzymes Substances released during immune activity that can degrade both pathogens and host tissue structures. Toxins Harmful molecules, including exotoxins and endotoxins, released during immune responses that may injure host cells. Exotoxins Potent proteins released by bacteria during immune reactions, capable of damaging host tissues. Endotoxins Components of bacterial cell walls released during immune responses, potentially causing inflammation and tissue injury. Oxygen-Carbon Dioxide Gas Exchange A vital lung function that can be disrupted by inflammation-induced fluid buildup, impairing breathing. Antibody-Antigen Complexes Aggregates formed during adaptive immunity that may accumulate in organs, leading to tissue damage. Glomeruli Capillary networks in kidneys susceptible to injury from immune complex deposition, risking organ failure. Kidney Failure A condition where kidney function is lost, often due to immune complex buildup damaging filtration structures. Autoimmune Diseases Disorders where antibodies mistakenly target healthy self cells, causing tissue destruction. Adaptive Immunity A specific immune defense that can sometimes misdirect its attack, resulting in host tissue injury.
Immune Response Damage to the Host definitions
