Immune Response A coordinated defense mechanism that can sometimes cause unintended harm to healthy tissues while targeting pathogens.

Inflammation A protective process that recruits immune cells but may result in tissue injury and impaired organ function.

Phagocytic Cells Specialized cells, such as macrophages, that engulf microbes but may release substances damaging to nearby tissues.

Macrophages Large immune cells that destroy pathogens and can inadvertently harm host tissues by releasing enzymes and toxins.

Neutrophils Short-lived immune cells recruited during inflammation that can contribute to collateral tissue damage.

Bacterial Enzymes Substances released during immune activity that can degrade both pathogens and host tissue structures.