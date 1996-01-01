Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Intro to Immune Response Damage
Inflammatory Response Can damage the Host
Why might pathogenic “remains” released from a phagocytic cell be dangerous to the surrounding cells?
Adaptive Immunity Can Damage the Host
Overall our immune system protects us from foreign invaders and pathogens. Which of the following are ways in which our immune system inadvertently damages our body?