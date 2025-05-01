Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Agglutination Clumping of large insoluble particles due to antibodies cross-linking antigens, forming visible aggregates in solution.

Precipitation Formation of insoluble lattices when antibodies cross-link small soluble antigens, resulting in visible precipitates.

Antigen Molecule capable of binding to antibodies, often found on cells or pathogens, and triggers immune detection.

Antibody Y-shaped protein produced by the immune system that specifically binds to antigens, facilitating their detection.

Direct Agglutination Reaction using native antigens, typically on whole cells, to detect clumping directly with specific antibodies.

Indirect Agglutination Test where antibodies or antigens are attached to latex beads, enabling detection of target molecules in samples.