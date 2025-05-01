Back
Agglutination Clumping of large insoluble particles due to antibodies cross-linking antigens, forming visible aggregates in solution. Precipitation Formation of insoluble lattices when antibodies cross-link small soluble antigens, resulting in visible precipitates. Antigen Molecule capable of binding to antibodies, often found on cells or pathogens, and triggers immune detection. Antibody Y-shaped protein produced by the immune system that specifically binds to antigens, facilitating their detection. Direct Agglutination Reaction using native antigens, typically on whole cells, to detect clumping directly with specific antibodies. Indirect Agglutination Test where antibodies or antigens are attached to latex beads, enabling detection of target molecules in samples. Hemagglutination Type of direct agglutination used for blood typing by detecting antigens on red blood cells via visible clumping. Latex Beads Artificial particles used as carriers for antibodies or antigens in indirect agglutination assays to enhance visibility. Precipitant Line Visible line formed in a gel where optimal antigen-antibody ratios create insoluble precipitates, confirming specific binding. Double Immunodiffusion Gel-based assay where antigen and antibody diffuse toward each other, forming a precipitant line at the zone of equivalence. Zone of Equivalence Region where antigen and antibody concentrations are optimal for maximal precipitate formation in immunodiffusion tests. Zone of Antibody Excess Area in immunodiffusion where surplus antibodies prevent precipitate formation due to unbalanced ratios. Zone of Antigen Excess Area in immunodiffusion where surplus antigens inhibit precipitate formation by overwhelming available antibodies. Adaptive Immunity Immune response involving specific recognition and memory of antigens, assessed by immunodiagnostic assays. Immunodiagnostics Field utilizing antigen-antibody interactions to detect or quantify immune components for disease diagnosis.
Immunoassays Detecting Antigen-Antibody Aggregates definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15