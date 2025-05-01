Back
Microorganisms Microscopic living entities essential for life, impacting health, environment, industry, and scientific research. Human Microbiota Trillions of microbes residing on and within humans, crucial for health maintenance and pathogen defense. Pathogens Disease-causing microbes capable of harming humans, including bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and viruses. Antibiotics Microbe-derived substances used to inhibit or destroy harmful bacteria, vital in treating bacterial infections. Biofuels Energy sources produced by microbial activity, offering renewable alternatives for powering vehicles. Nitrogen Fixation Conversion of atmospheric nitrogen into usable forms like ammonia by certain bacteria, supporting plant growth. Cellulose Degradation Breakdown of plant polysaccharides by microbes, enabling digestion in animals and decomposition in nature. Bioremediation Use of microbes to detoxify and degrade environmental pollutants, restoring contaminated sites. Model Organisms Nonhuman species, often microbes, studied to gain insights into biological processes relevant to other organisms. Normal Flora Microbial population naturally inhabiting the human body, supporting health and outcompeting pathogens. Food Production Industrial use of microbes to create consumables like bread, beer, yogurt, and cheese. Dietary Supplements Nutritional products enhanced or produced by microbes to support human health. Insecticides Microbe-derived agents used to protect crops by targeting and controlling insect pests. Plastics Synthetic materials whose production can involve microbial processes, offering alternatives to traditional methods. Human Microbiome Project Coordinated research initiative using advanced technology to characterize microbes inhabiting humans.
Importance of Microorganisms definitions
