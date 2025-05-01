Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Microorganisms Microscopic living entities essential for life, impacting health, environment, industry, and scientific research.

Human Microbiota Trillions of microbes residing on and within humans, crucial for health maintenance and pathogen defense.

Pathogens Disease-causing microbes capable of harming humans, including bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and viruses.

Antibiotics Microbe-derived substances used to inhibit or destroy harmful bacteria, vital in treating bacterial infections.

Biofuels Energy sources produced by microbial activity, offering renewable alternatives for powering vehicles.

Nitrogen Fixation Conversion of atmospheric nitrogen into usable forms like ammonia by certain bacteria, supporting plant growth.