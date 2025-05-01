Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Influenza A A member of the Orthomyxoviridae family with a segmented, single-stranded RNA genome, responsible for most seasonal and pandemic flu cases.

Segmented Genome A viral genetic structure composed of multiple separate RNA pieces, allowing for genetic reassortment and rapid evolution.

Hemagglutinin A glycoprotein spike on the viral surface that binds to host cells, enabling viral entry and determining subtype classification.

Neuraminidase A surface enzyme that facilitates the release of new viral particles from infected cells, aiding in viral spread.

Glycoprotein Spikes Surface structures composed of proteins and sugars, crucial for host cell recognition, entry, and immune system targeting.

Antigenic Drift A process involving minor mutations in surface antigens, leading to new seasonal variants and necessitating annual vaccine updates.