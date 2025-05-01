Skip to main content
Influenza definitions

  • Influenza A
    A member of the Orthomyxoviridae family with a segmented, single-stranded RNA genome, responsible for most seasonal and pandemic flu cases.
  • Segmented Genome
    A viral genetic structure composed of multiple separate RNA pieces, allowing for genetic reassortment and rapid evolution.
  • Hemagglutinin
    A glycoprotein spike on the viral surface that binds to host cells, enabling viral entry and determining subtype classification.
  • Neuraminidase
    A surface enzyme that facilitates the release of new viral particles from infected cells, aiding in viral spread.
  • Glycoprotein Spikes
    Surface structures composed of proteins and sugars, crucial for host cell recognition, entry, and immune system targeting.
  • Antigenic Drift
    A process involving minor mutations in surface antigens, leading to new seasonal variants and necessitating annual vaccine updates.
  • Antigenic Shift
    A major genetic reassortment event, often involving animal hosts, resulting in novel viral strains and potential pandemics.
  • Respiratory Droplets
    Tiny particles expelled during coughing or sneezing, serving as the main transmission route for the virus between individuals.
  • Multivalent Vaccine
    An immunization formulation designed to protect against multiple viral strains within a single dose, updated annually.
  • Rapid Antigen Test
    A diagnostic tool providing quick detection of viral proteins from nasal swabs, enabling at-home or clinical flu diagnosis.
  • PCR Testing
    A molecular diagnostic method that amplifies viral RNA, offering high sensitivity for confirming infection and tracking variants.
  • Oseltamivir
    An antiviral medication that inhibits neuraminidase activity, reducing symptom duration and severity when administered early.
  • Immunity
    The body's defense state achieved through prior infection or vaccination, providing protection against specific viral strains.
  • Subtype Naming System
    A classification method using combinations of hemagglutinin and neuraminidase variants, such as H1N1 or H3N2.
  • Orthomyxoviridae
    A family of enveloped RNA viruses characterized by segmented genomes, including agents responsible for influenza.