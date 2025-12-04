Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a viral infection that primarily affects the respiratory tract, often beginning in the upper respiratory tract but capable of involving the entire respiratory system. It is caused by an RNA virus belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family, characterized by a single-stranded, antisense, segmented RNA genome. This segmentation means the viral genome is divided into multiple RNA segments, resembling mini chromosomes, which is a distinctive feature of the influenza virus.

The virus is enveloped and displays two critical glycoprotein spike proteins on its surface: hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA). Hemagglutinin facilitates viral entry by enabling the virus to recognize and bind to host cells, while neuraminidase assists in viral release from infected cells, promoting the spread of infection. These spike proteins are essential for the virus's virulence and are key targets for immune responses and antiviral drugs.

There are three main types of influenza viruses relevant to human health: types A, B, and C. Influenza A and B are responsible for seasonal epidemics, with type A being the most studied due to its potential for significant variation and pandemics. Influenza C is generally milder and less common. Influenza A viruses are further classified based on the variations in their hemagglutinin and neuraminidase proteins, leading to subtypes such as H1N1, H2N2, and H3N2. This classification is crucial for understanding flu biology and epidemiology.

The flu spreads primarily through respiratory droplets and aerosols, transmitted via direct or indirect contact. Symptoms typically include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and respiratory issues like coughing. Unlike some misconceptions, influenza rarely causes gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhea, which are more characteristic of other illnesses often mistakenly called "stomach flu."

Diagnosis can be made using rapid antigen tests, which have become widely accessible for home use, especially following advancements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing remains a more sensitive method used mainly for public health surveillance to track circulating strains and variants.

Treatment for influenza generally involves supportive care, including rest and hydration. Antiviral medications such as oseltamivir and zanamivir can be prescribed, particularly for high-risk individuals, and are most effective when administered early in the course of illness. These antivirals can reduce symptom severity and duration.

Immunity against influenza is primarily achieved through annual vaccination with a multivalent flu vaccine, which typically includes protection against two strains of influenza A and two strains of influenza B. The vaccine composition is updated yearly based on predictions by public health officials about the most likely circulating strains. Although the vaccine is generally effective, antigenic changes in the virus can sometimes lead to mismatches, reducing vaccine effectiveness. Nevertheless, vaccination usually provides partial protection even against unmatched strains, underscoring its importance in flu prevention.

Understanding the mechanisms of antigenic variation in influenza A, including how hemagglutinin and neuraminidase proteins evolve, is vital for grasping why annual vaccination is necessary and how new flu strains emerge. This knowledge forms the foundation for ongoing efforts in flu surveillance, vaccine development, and antiviral strategies.